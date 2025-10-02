Deadly ‘Gen Z’ protests over government spending rock Morocco

At least two people died and dozens were arrested in Morocco, the latest site of Gen Z protests that have rocked countries worldwide.

Though the North African country has for years avoided mass demonstrations owing to the government’s ironfisted rule, protests have erupted in recent days over what demonstrators say is misplaced spending.

Rabat has prioritized readying the country to host matches for the 2030 Men’s soccer World Cup at the expense of greater investment in social services, demonstrators say. “The right to health, education and a dignified life is not an empty slogan,” the protest’s organizers said.

The demonstrations mirror recent Gen Z-led protests in Nepal and Madagascar that have forced rulers to resign.