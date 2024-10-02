Vance wants to be a ‘pro-family’ Republican. His party isn’t there yet.

Republicans are on the verge of a family dispute — literally.

On one side of the party’s divide are socially conservative groups focused on the benefits of promoting bigger families in America. They’ve long had a champion in JD Vance, who favors expanding the child tax credit and as a Senate candidate once expressed interest in providing forgivable loans to married couples with at least three children.

But other fiscal hawks are openly skeptical about Vance’s bid to use the tax code and other government policies to boost flagging birthrates.

Donald Trump has yet to endorse his own running mate’s proposed $5,000 child tax credit, and Vance dodged the question of whether Trump agrees with him during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate. Even so, some conservative groups are zeroing in on a boosted child tax credit as their top priority next year, since the current credit will drop to $1,000 in 2026 if Congress doesn’t step in.

“I know that there’s a lot of disagreement within the Republican Party on this and this is going to be an internal fight as to what this actually looks like,” Jon Schweppe, policy director at the American Principles Project, told Semafor.

Vance has good reason to prod the GOP to fully embrace new benefits for families. Kamala Harris has opened a huge gender gap with Trump in polls as she campaigns on establishing a $6,000 expanded child tax credit for newborns, capping childcare costs and providing financial aid to first-time homebuyers. During Tuesday’s debate, Vance made a clear appeal to women voters by touting a GOP agenda that would address the high cost of childcare and family building.

“I want us, as a Republican Party, to be pro-family in the fullest sense of the word,” Vance said. “I want us to make it easier for moms to afford to have babies. I want it to make it easier for young families to afford a home so they can afford a place to raise that family.”

It’s far from clear that Trump is sold on that approach; the Republican nominee has expressed support for government-backed in vitro fertilization coverage, without providing specifics, and said he would evaluate the Ohio senator’s $5,000 child tax credit.

“President Trump will alleviate the financial burdens facing American families by expanding the child tax credit, lower childcare costs that have increased by 32% since Kamala Harris took office, and continue to support expansions for family leave,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement when Semafor asked whether Trump endorses Vance’s boosted credit.

Another longtime social conservative leader, meanwhile, is working behind the scenes to further realign the GOP in Vance’s direction.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee visited Capitol Hill last week to speak to Republican staffers about expanding the child tax credit, instituting paid family leave and baby bonuses. He also didn’t get into specific numerical figures, according to Schweppe, who also spoke at the event.

Huckabee, a two-time presidential candidate, recently signed onto the “Blueprint for Life” that urges new federal benefits for families.