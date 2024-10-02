Studio Ghibli lands in Singapore

The World of Studio Ghibli arrives in Singapore this week, bringing the beloved Japanese anime studio’s most famous films to life. Visitors to the ArtScience Museum can enter the bathhouse from Spirited Away, or peer inside a tree trunk to see the snoozing forest spirit who lent his name to My Neighbour Totoro. First shown in Japan in 2013, the blockbuster exhibition asks visitors to actively collaborate in reimagining the films, promising “creative immersion rather than the Western approach of constant stimulation,” The Straits Times wrote. “In Singapore, there are so many digital experiences. We think people will like this because it’s so analogue,” a producer at the museum said.