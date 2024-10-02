SKorea AI textbooks could be global model

South Korea’s plan to introduce artificial intelligence-powered textbooks in its schools next year could serve as an example globally, experts said. The $70 million investment in the digital textbooks faced pushback from some parent groups and academics, but “if Korea can crack this, you can market this to the world,” an Australia-based researcher told The Korea Herald.

Still, he warned, the textbooks might be part of an AI hype cycle that could burst, echoing recent concerns from some experts: Renowned MIT economist Daron Acemoglu told Bloomberg this week that “a lot of money is going to get wasted” in AI investments, and that the tech will only replace about 5% of jobs over the next decade.