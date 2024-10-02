Biden sends troops to aid Helene relief as disaster response becomes political flashpoint

US President Joe Biden pledged 1,000 active duty troops will be sent to North Carolina to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of the deadly Hurricane Helene. The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to travel separately to the worst-hit areas Wednesday.

The storm has killed at least 160 people with hundreds more still unaccounted throughout the southeast US. More than a million households are without power, and the cost of the damage has been estimated at $30 billion.

The storm — and the response — are a “political flashpoint,” CNN noted, with just weeks to go before the Nov. presidential election.