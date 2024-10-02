Israel vows revenge on Iran after Tehran missile attack

Israel vowed revenge on Iran after Tehran launched around 200 missiles at the country, and expanded its operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli officials were considering targeting Iranian oil facilities and other strategic sites as part of what they promised would be a “significant retaliation,” Axios reported, while The National wrote that Israeli tanks had crossed into Lebanon, with the country’s army expanding its evacuation call in southern Lebanon, a day after launching its ground incursion.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister cautioned Washington against intervening in the conflict, hours after US President Joe Biden reiterated support for Israel.