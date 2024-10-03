Gulf sovereign wealth fund in talks to invest in big US lender

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund has held talks to buy a stake in a major US lender, HPS, people familiar with the matter said.

A deal between the two firms would continues one of the hottest trades among Wall Street outfits: owning pieces of each other.

The current state of the talks, which one person described as advanced, couldn’t be confirmed and could still shift.

AD

The business of money managers buying stakes in other money managers is booming. From essentially a dead start in the early 2010s, there were 38 such deals last year, and new rivals are jumping in all the time. Blue Owl raised a record $12.9 billion fund to acquire stakes in other managers last year, and is already out raising its next.

Investors benefit from a share of steady management fees and a portion of profits when investments are eventually sold.

It’s a machine only Wall Street could invent, self-propelling and profitable. It can also turn a bit circular: Mubadala is already an investor (through a fund) in Blue Owl, which itself owns a stake in HPS.

AD

A spokesman for HPS didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. A representative of Mubadala couldn’t be reached.

HPS, which manages $117 billion, has been trying to go public but faces a frosty market that is just now showing signs of thawing. Stocks have been high enough to tempt companies, but chaotic enough to keep them away.

Bloomberg reported in March that Vitruvian was looking for investors. It manages €16 billion.