Global financial fallout looms amid multiple crises

Risks to global economic growth — ranging from tensions in the Middle East to a dockworkers’ strike in the US — mounted.

Energy markets have largely bet on crude prices dipping, with OPEC expected to increase output in December and producers from outside the cartel also ramping up their own sales. But growing fears of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, an OPEC member, as well as the potential for disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a third of global oil flows, have helped drive oil prices up.

A US dockworker strike, meanwhile, could also hit the world’s biggest economy: Goldman Sachs projected a 0.2-percentage-point reduction in quarterly GDP growth from a 10-day stoppage.