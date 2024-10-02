EU taps Emanuele Tarantino as new chief competition economist

The European Commission named Italian academic Emanuele Tarantino as its chief competition economist. In the role, which has a three-year term, he will be expected to balance spurring technological innovation while reining in large corporations, particularly Big Tech.

Europe’s competitiveness — both on the domestic and global fronts — appears to be waning, a recent report suggested, fueling concerns that the continent’s economy is falling far behind the US and China.

It is unclear how Tarantino might steer the bloc forward, yet his appointment comes after a US economist, Fiona Scott Morton, withdrew her nomination for the role after French lawmakers suggested her being American may impinge antitrust actions targeting US firms, especially tech.