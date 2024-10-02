America’s emerging AI leaders: Amazon, Walmart and Wells Fargo?

It’s not surprising that IBM, Alphabet, and Microsoft are leading the pack among S&P 500 companies for filing the most AI patents and employing the largest AI workforces.

But a new analysis by Georgetown University, shared first with Semafor, unearthed a couple AI leaders in the US that may not immediately come to mind, including Walmart, Ford, and Wells Fargo. Georgetown researchers measured the number of AI patents, hiring trends, and published work on AI-related topics to create an index ranking the top 30 AI leaders in the S&P 500.

IBM ranks at the top when looking at all three combined, followed by retail giant Amazon, which employs the most AI workers of any of the companies and more than twice the number of workers as Alphabet. The parent company of Google ranks third among S&P 500 companies overall, researchers at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found.

“Amazon may not have a brand-name AI hit akin to ChatGPT or Gemini, but it’s got huge presence in AI cloud infrastructure through Amazon Web Services and a massive retail operation that integrates AI in diverse ways,” Zachary Arnold, analytic lead at the Emerging Technology Observatory told Semafor in an email. This suggests Amazon’s reputation for being behind the curve on AI may be somewhat undeserved, and that the company has “big AI potential in the future,” he added.