Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to scientists behind mRNA COVID vaccines

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for developing the technology that led to the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Their work is widely credited with having helped to save millions of lives.

“Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the panel that awarded the prize said.

Karikó, a professor at Szeged University in Hungary, and Weissman, a professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will share the $1 million prize.