Alliance with ex-warlord boosts Liberia opposition candidate’s election campaign

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia’s former vice president has forged an alliance with an influential former warlord to build a formidable opposition movement that threatens President George Weah’s bid for a second term.

The election will be fought on the president’s record on the economy, corruption and security.

Joseph Boakai, the West African country’s vice president from 2006 to 2018, narrowly lost to Weah, a former world football star, in the last presidential election six years ago. He has emerged as Weah’s main opponent ahead of a poll due to take place on Oct. 10 after his Unity party joined forces with Prince Yormie Johnson, a former warlord turned senator who has been labeled a kingmaker for backing the victor in previous votes.

Boakai chose a member of Johnson’s Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party, Senator Jeremiah Koung, as his running mate. Koung, Johnson and the MDR are influential in Nimba County, Liberia’s second most populous county.

The Boakai-Johnson alliance comes as anger over Weah’s management of the economy and food inflation have prompted demonstrations organized by the opposition. “Prices of goods are skyrocketing, the unemployment rate is rising every day, [and] unqualified people are in key positions,” said Massina-Nuula Varpilah, a 22-year-old Boakai supporter who works for a non-governmental organization.