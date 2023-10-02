Southeast Asia’s first bullet train heats up Indo-Pacific infrastructure battle

Diego Mendoza

Indonesia on Monday launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail service, the culmination of a multi-billion dollar Chinese investment as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

The new bullet train connects the capital of Jakarta with the second-largest city of Bandung in just 40 minutes, a trip that usually takes three hours by car. Service began four years behind schedule, and went more than $3 billion over budget.

While it might be the latest achievement in China’s infrastructure ambitions, the train competes with several other Japanese development projects, propelling an economic and security tug-of-war in the Indo-Pacific.