South Korea gets a boost in AI race with Stargate deal

The AI boom isn’t just boosting Nvidia. Samsung and SK Hynix just scored a deal to supply OpenAI’s Stargate project, with overall demand possibly hitting 900,000 chips per month, far outpacing the current global capacity for high-bandwidth memory semiconductors. In turn, OpenAI will help develop the AI ecosystem in South Korea, as countries beyond the US and China race to keep up with the tech buildout.

That’s often pitting government goals against one another. On Wednesday, Taiwanese Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said the island never backed America’s push to make 50% of the chips it needs stateside. The differing views are caught up in negotiations over the region’s trade surplus against the US due to its chip exports to the country, which could lead to tariffs on such products. As a result, TSMC has pledged billions in additional investments. But a shortage of qualified workers, compliance headaches, and permitting-process drags have slowed down construction of its Arizona plant, making it harder for the company to fulfill its promises on time.