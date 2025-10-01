Russia and NATO in a state of ‘hybrid war,’ Danish PM says

Russia’s “hybrid war” against NATO is only just beginning, Denmark’s prime minister warned.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of European leaders where they’re set to discuss regional security, Mette Frederiksen told the Financial Times that the military alliance must step up its response to Russian aggression after repeated cyberattacks and incursions into its airspace.

Latvia’s defense minister gave similar warnings, saying Europe is “not formally at war, but we are not at peace, we are in hybrid warfare,” including alleged Russian sabotage and signal jamming.

Officials believe recent moves by Russia’s ally Belarus to apparently encourage thousands of migrants to cross into EU countries is part of that hybrid warfare: An attempt to seed a humanitarian crisis in the bloc.