Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall dies

Jane Goodall, the British primatologist and conservationist best known for her intimate studies of chimpanzees, died aged 91.

Goodall in 1960 discovered that chimps made and used tools — characteristics that were long thought to be exclusive to humans. Her research “transformed basic conceptions of humankind” by demonstrating that the apes exhibited emotions similar to ours, such as filial love, grief, and anger, The Los Angeles Times wrote.

Goodall overcame initial skepticism from other scientists, especially over her unusual personalization of the animals, and she ultimately opened the doors for more women in primatology.