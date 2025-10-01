Events Email Briefings
Madagascar’s youth-led protests intensify

Oct 1, 2025, 6:37am EDT
The protests in Madagascar.
Zo Andrianjafy/Reuters

Demonstrators again clashed with police in Madagascar’s capital, following days of Gen Z-led protests that have gripped the impoverished country.

Thousands have protested in cities across Madagascar since last week, demanding an end to repeated water and power cuts that have further weakened an already fragile economy. President Andry Rajoelina dissolved his government, but it did little to quell anger.

The demonstrations come just weeks after a Gen Z-led uprising toppled Nepal’s government, while in Morocco, young people recently clashed with authorities in the largest anti-government protests in years, denouncing corruption and spending priorities that have gutted health and education sectors.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
