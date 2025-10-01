Madagascar dissolves its government amid deadly protests

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina dissolved his government after youth-led protests over water and power cuts in which at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured.

Rajoelina said he would cast a wide net to find new ministers. “I heard the call, I felt the suffering, I understood the impact on daily life,” he said in a televised address on Monday.

Madagascar’s prime minister and cabinet ministers will operate on an interim basis until replacements are found. However, protesters are increasingly calling for Rajoelina to be removed from power: “The determination is palpable, and this mobilization seems far from over,” Madagascar daily Midi Madagasikara reported.

Increasing rural poverty and a growing population have caused a surge in internal migration, increasing pressure on services, The Economist noted, saying it would take more than 70 years at recent growth rates for Madagascan living standards to catch up with those of Rwanda and Uganda.