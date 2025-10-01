India’s Modi hails once-outlawed Hindu nationalist group

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a once-outlawed paramilitary organization that promotes Hindu nationalism, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was banned multiple times after India gained independence, including for its links to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and has long been criticized for religious nationalism. But the RSS, which has close ties to Modi’s BJP, has gained greater acceptance during Modi’s time in power, with the premier’s latest remarks signifying the huge change in its public reputation.

“To transform India into a Hindu [nation] was the top priority of the RSS founders,” a leading analyst recently wrote. “In that sense, the RSS has not changed, but it has changed India.”