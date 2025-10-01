Gulf sovereign funds boost European investing

You may not know all the state-controlled investment funds of the Middle East, but they almost certainly know you. From data centers to airlines, commodities to videogames, electric cars to the ports and shipping lines used to move them and other goods around the world, a handful of funds fueled by oil sales are increasingly touching the lives of people all over the world.

The latest figures from GlobalSWF, which we get into below, show that despite a prolonged period of low oil prices, these sovereign wealth funds’ influence and ability to project themselves across borders has only grown. That was clear from this week’s announcement that the Saudi Public Investment Fund was backing a $55 billion take-private of Electronic Arts.

As they now embark on a plan to back the technology and artificial intelligence companies that could become the engines of future economic growth, these opaque funds are set to become even more omnipresent. By 2030 they could control almost $9 trillion.

Commitments to pour trillions into the US, and a recent surge in European investing, also show how significant they have become as geopolitical forces, helping to knit together political alliances with commercial ones.

Oil sales have long provided Gulf states with a geopolitical importance that far outweighed their size. As the outlook for crude prices dims, the ability of these funds — and the small group of people who control them — to project power and influence across the world looks undiminished.