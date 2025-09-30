Silver Lake mounts comeback with TikTok, EA deals

Another note on EA: The takeover is getting some historic billing, but let’s check the numbers. It’s being called the largest all-cash buyout in history, with an equity check of $36 billion and $12 billion of assumed debt. The 2007 buyout of Texas utility TXU (which, it bears remembering, ended badly) included an equity investment of $36 billion and $13 billion of assumed debt, in all worth about $70 billion today. Taking out the 10% stake that PIF is rolling over into EA, and the new equity coming into this deal looks smaller still.

The $20 billion check JPMorgan is writing to cover the debt portion of the deal has similarly been called the largest single-bank deal financing ever. But JPMorgan has written checks that big before — for AT&T twice, as far back as 2011, AbbVie-Shire in 2014, and for Actavis-Allergan a year later — and Barclays and Goldman Sachs each joined the $20 billion-club in 2017. Accounting for both inflation and the size of those banks’ balance sheets at the time, all those checks would be significantly larger.

The EA deal is big and fascinating, touching as it does on geopolitics, tech, and the extended Trump family — but not quite as historic as it looks.