China woos top foreign talent as US closes the door

China launched a new program to woo top scientists and tech experts from around the world, in sharp contrast with a recent US policy that dramatically increased the price of talent visas.

China’s new “K visa” seeks to attract foreign experts to boost the country’s standing as a global technological superpower: In a symbolic move, a world-leading Italian battery scientist recently left a top position in Europe to lead a research facility at a Nanjing university, the South China Morning Post reported.

Beijing’s openness to foreign talent is at odds with Washington’s recent decision to hike the price of visas for talented workers as much as 50-fold. “The US has definitely shot itself in the foot,” an expert told Reuters.