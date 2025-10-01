China, Tanzania, and Zambia strike $1.4B railway deal

Beijing struck a $1.4 billion railway upgrade deal with Tanzania and Zambia in a move to open up access to critical minerals.

The agreement aims to refurbish the decades-old Tanzania-Zambia or TAZARA railway, a vital route for moving copper and cobalt from Zambian mines to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam for export. The Chinese investment aims to modernize the 1,156-mile (1,860-kilometer) rail track, locomotives, passenger coaches, and wagons.

The move comes as the US backs the Lobito Corridor project, a rival railway upgrade in the southwest of the continent, which will refurbish train lines that connect Angola’s Atlantic coast to resource-rich DR Congo, as well as Zambia.