Americans increasingly see Supreme Court as too conservative, poll finds

The share of Americans who say the Supreme Court is too conservative is hitting a new high, as the justices wade into a myriad of Trump administration legal disputes.

Forty-three percent of US adults say as much, according to new polling from Gallup. Independents and Democrats have mostly driven the increase, which is consistent with a trend that began following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, solidifying the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

The institution is increasingly polarizing: Forty-two percent of Americans approve of the job the high court is doing, and there’s a massive 65-point gap in its approval rate between Republicans and Democrats. The percentage of Americans who say they have at least a fair amount of confidence in the federal judiciary is also at a near-record low of 49%.