US dockworkers begin strike, injecting new risks into economy

US dockworkers on the East and Gulf coasts began striking overnight Tuesday, halting shipments in and out of half of the country’s ports and introducing a new risk to the largest economy in the world.

The large-scale stoppage — the first in nearly 50 years — began after contract talks broke down with the union representing 45,000 port workers. In the New York City area alone, nearly 100,000 containers are now frozen and waiting to be unloaded, with 35 more container ships on their way.

The White House isn’t panicking yet about supply shocks and is avoiding intervening for now, saying that “impacts on consumers are expected to be limited at this time.”

One shipping analyst told Reuters that the strike could last for up to a week before the government steps in, “but the ripple effect is likely to be felt across the whole network into Europe, into Asia for at least into January, February.”