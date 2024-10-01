Ukraine is losing the war

Ukraine is facing a perilous moment in the war with Russia, two recent reports argue. “The war is going badly,” The Economist declared, calling for a greater supply of missiles from the West, bolstered domestic arms production in Ukraine, and a firmer promise of NATO membership for Kyiv. The Financial Times wrote that Ukraine is facing “what may be its darkest moment of the war so far,” amid Russian advances, manpower challenges, and fatigue abroad.

Western and Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, are growing more open to the possibility of peace talks. “That’s a major change from even six months ago, when this kind of talk was taboo,” one European diplomat told the FT.