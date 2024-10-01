Nvidia and VAST pitch new AI method for companies to access their data

Startup VAST Data has come up with a new way for businesses to employ AI models more efficiently and securely, which also leverages corporate information in internal products like chatbots and other tools.

The new product, announced on Tuesday and dubbed the VAST InsightEngine, could help smooth the way for more companies to take advantage of large generative AI models.

The software aims to solve a key pain point in one of the most common business use cases for AI: chatbots that help employees find and make sense of the enormous troves of data their companies have amassed.

VAST’s service doesn’t require companies to do anything with its information. It’s able to read all forms of data and permissions, and then make it understandable to AI models.

“The enterprise doesn’t need to do anything differently than what they did before,” VAST founder and CEO Renen Hallak told Semafor. “They can start leveraging these new abilities without breaking their compliance.”

The InsightEngine is designed to work with Nvidia software called NIMS, which leverages the hardware acceleration in Nvidia’s AI chips, making chatbots respond faster.

“It makes it possible for every enterprise to be able to engage AI, transform their data into their own digital intelligence and connect it into a flywheel that sits on top of VAST and Nvidia,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a recorded interview with Hallak.