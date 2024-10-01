New OpenAI update brings advanced voice features to any app

SAN FRANCISCO — OpenAI is giving outside developers access to its most advanced voice feature, currently exclusive to ChatGPT, allowing any app to incorporate human-like AI assistants that can make phone calls and use natural conversation to navigate complex software.

The news, announced Tuesday at the company’s second annual developer day, came along with a suite of new products for software developers, giving third party apps greater and easier access to the company’s suite of AI tools.

The “Real Time API,” which is known as Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT, allows users to have more fluid and lifelike verbal conversations with AI models. While third party app developers have been offering OpenAI models with a voice interface for well over a year now, the feat required combining multiple layers of software to convert voice to text and back again, making the experience often slow and glitchy.

OpenAI’s new API allows developers to easily incorporate voice. The service offers lower latency, meaning there is less delay between the time a person asks the chat bot a question and when they receive an answer. It also allows user to interrupt the chat bot mid sentence to steer the conversation.

At a press event Monday, OpenAI demonstrated for reporters how outside developers might take advantage of the new Real Time API with a fake travel website called Wanderlust.

Romain Huet, head of developer experience for OpenAI, spoke to Wanderlust’s virtual travel agent for a trip to San Francisco.

The most stunning part of the demonstration came when Huet asked the agent to call a fictional chocolate shop in San Francisco and place an order.

Huet’s phone rang and he pretended to be an employee of the chocolate shop taking the order from the AI agent.

Giving the AI model the ability to place phone calls was as simple as connecting it to Twilio, a cloud-based communications firm.

OpenAI said it had plans to use safety measures and monitoring to prevent abuse of the Real Time API.