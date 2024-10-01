Former US President Jimmy Carter turns 100

Jimmy Carter turns 100 on Tuesday, becoming the first former US president to reach his centenary.

Carter’s one presidential term was marked by oil shocks and the Iran hostage crisis, and he lost reelection in a landslide, but his greatest impact came after his presidency, when he set up The Carter Center to combat the developing world’s greatest problems.

The organization’s most notable success has been the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease: There were 3.5 million cases in 1986 when the Center began its program. So far in 2024, there have been four, and Carter may yet achieve his stated aim of outliving the last guinea worm. Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.