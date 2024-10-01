Future of Chinese EVs in Europe precarious

Chinese companies are selling record numbers of electric vehicles, despite a slowdown in Europe. Five top EV makers set sales records in the last month, including global leader BYD, thanks to price cuts and new models. But in Europe, registrations of Chinese-made electric cars fell by nearly half in August compared with a year earlier, amid uncertainty about looming tariff hikes from Brussels, Bloomberg reported.

European Union member states are set to vote Friday on whether to raise duties on Chinese EV imports, though Beijing is hoping to strike a deal and will likely continue its fierce lobbying until the last minute. ​“There is nothing clear regarding the role of the Chinese EVs in Europe,” one analyst said.