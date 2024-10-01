Ex-Amex CEO Ken Chenault is a top candidate for jobs in a Harris administration

Former American Express CEO Ken Chenault has emerged as a leading candidate for jobs in a Kamala Harris administration, including Treasury secretary, people familiar with the matter said.

A significant but low-key Democratic donor who has known Harris for years, Chenault ran Amex for nearly two decades before retiring in 2018 as one of the only Black CEOs of a major company. He has donated more than $100,000 to a PAC associated with the Biden-Harris campaign, federal records show, and was among the dozens of business executives who endorsed Harris last week.

His speech at the Democratic National Convention previewed what has emerged as a homestretch priority of the Harris campaign — winning over a business community that’s been critical of the Biden administration. Her pitch is predictability and calm, contrasting herself with the chaos around Donald Trump that unnerved some corporate executives.

“Business requires stability and certainty,” Chenault said at the convention — one of the few executives to speak at the event. Harris “understands it’s possible for a president to be both pro-business and pro-worker.”

Chenault’s blue-chip resume includes board seats at Airbnb and Berkshire Hathaway, and prior board seats at Facebook, IBM, and Procter & Gamble. He was a member of Barack Obama’s economic advisory board.

“Ken is one of the most well-respected business leaders whether you are right, left or center,” Robert Wolf, a Harris surrogate and former UBS executive, said in an interview. “Few people in industry have his experience on the global stage.”

Chenault and the Harris campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.