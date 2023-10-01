Watching Fox News with Gavin Newsom

Newsom, who spoke to Semafor in the back room of a hotel near the Simi Valley debate last week, says he woke up to the power and the possibilities of conservative media in 2021, when Calfiornia Republicans moved to recall him. Backed by the Republican National Committee, the recall effort capitalized on Newsom’s decision during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to attend a dinner, arguing that he was an elitist who hypocritically asked Californians to stay home while he drank wine at the French Laundry. Partisan media was at the heart of the race: The California governor’s opponent was Larry Elder, a popular conservative radio host who had appeared over 220 times on Fox News in the years leading up to the race.

Newsom beat Elder easily, but the match-up and the intensity of GOP opposition inspired the California governor to begin paying more attention to conservative media, all the way out to small channels to Fox’s right, Newsmax and One America News.

“That woke me up. And I came to my senses,” he said. “I just watched that ecosystem and became more absorbed in it. And got a deeper understanding of it, and came out of that a different guy.”

Now, the California governor consumes more right-wing media than most people who aren’t either retired or named Donald J. Trump. Newsom often begins his day with the Righting, a newsletter roundup of conservative media clips from the previous day. He takes a break for Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take,” then flips the TV in his office to Fox News for “The Faulkner Focus,” a daytime Fox show hosted by conservative host Harris Faulkner. His father-in-law, a conservative, will often text him Wall Street Journal stories and op-eds and links to other right-wing sites.

Over the course of a half an hour, Newsom rattled off detailed reviews of several popular right wing commentators. He said his staff asked him to stop consuming content from Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, which he admitted has been more difficult for him to give up than “The Joe Rogan Experience,” a podcast which Newsom said he no longer listens to. (Rogan is particularly critical of the governor’s stewardship of California.)

Newsom said he’s disappointed in Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who he said was “a good, conservative, comedic and insightful voice” who “does a wonderful job on the Five,” but was “unfortunately falling into that trap” of demonization and personalization of political stories. The California governor also said while he was previously amused by Fox News host Jesse Watters, who has known the governor for years, he was disturbed by coverage of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in 2022.

“That’s not even serious, right? I mean, really?” he said of Watters’ 8 p.m. program. “I know him well. He used to go out for Bill O’Reilly and do these shticks against me. And he would always laugh at the end. I like Jesse, but it’s pathetic.”

Biden’s team has embraced Newsom as conservative media shield, filling the Fox News space that then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg occupied in 2020. The California governor told Semafor that after his first interview with Hannity and his recent fundraising efforts for the Democratic National Committee, the Biden campaign asked him whether he’d like to serve as a surrogate at the second debate in his home state. While Newsom said he wasn’t a natural pundit, he insisted that he was simply serving as a team player for the Biden campaign.

“Tonight may be a complete utter disaster,” Newsom reflected before the debate. “They may say ‘Get this guy outta here. Where’s [Gretchen] Whitmer? Where’s [Chris] Coons, where’s [Kathy] Hochul?’ And by the way — amen. This is a baton that needs to be passed.”

He continued: “But [Republican] presidential candidates] are getting all the airtime they’re polluting the airwaves with a lot of bullshit. And we have got to have a counteroffensive. So my No. 1 strategy tonight is to communicate that and say to Democrats, ‘let’s go to war.’ This is serious. Trump can win.”