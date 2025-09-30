World leaders welcome Trump’s Gaza peace plan

World leaders welcomed a peace plan for Gaza unveiled by US President Donald Trump and backed by Israel. The plan proposes an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

European and Gulf leaders hailed the deal, with Italy’s prime minister calling it a potential “turning point.” The announcement piles pressure on Hamas: Trump told the group to accept the plan or be destroyed. But Israel is under pressure, too. It has received more US aid than any other country since its founding, but American public opinion has shifted spectacularly on its ally, a New York Times poll found. A majority of respondents oppose further aid, and 40% say Israel “intentionally” harms civilians.