Wall Street shrugs off looming shutdown

Shutdown talk is nowhere on Wall Street, which gets less animated by local economy stories anyway and has also started to tune out Washington chaos — for better or worse.

Stock indexes closed higher Monday, brushing off worries that mass layoffs could hit consumer spending or that a shutdown would preempt the release of Friday’s September jobs report. Shutdowns tend to be relative non-events, economically — the longest on record, in 2018, shaved an estimated $3 billion off a then-$21 trillion economy, according to CBO — but investors may be underestimating this one.

One strategist, speaking to Reuters, called it a “slow car crash that we’re all watching happen.”