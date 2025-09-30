Events Email Briefings
US said to back one-year-extension for Africa trade pact

Sep 30, 2025, 6:57am EDT
A truck transports a shipping container
Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

The White House reportedly backed a one-year extension for a key US-Africa trade agreement that is due to expire today, though its renewal remains uncertain.

Since the African Growth and Opportunity Act was implemented in 2000, sub-Saharan African nations have exchanged goods duty-free with the US, boosting trans-Atlantic trade. But the deal has been effectively scuppered by American tariffs, while pleas by African leaders to extend AGOA have gone unanswered.

A formal end to the agreement would signal that the Trump administration is disengaging with Africa at a time when other global powers, including China and several Gulf nations, are ramping up their presence across the continent.

A chart showing US-sub-Saharan Africa trade since AGOA
Jeronimo Gonzalez
