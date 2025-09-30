Trump announces Pfizer deal to reduce drug prices

US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Pfizer Tuesday that would lower drug prices for Medicaid patients, and sell some of its drugs at discounted prices on a new direct-to-consumer government website.

The deal is the first one signed under Trump’s plan to bring down drug prices in the US to match the lowest ones offered in other wealthy nations.

One expert argued that direct-to-consumer sales would not “help the average person at all with achieving lower costs,” since patients typically pay out of pocket for those purchases, NBC News reported.

The announcement follows a Monday deadline imposed by the White House in a July letter sent to 17 drug companies, threatening tariffs on drugmakers who failed to lower costs.