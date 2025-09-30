Taliban shuts off Afghanistan internet nationwide

Afghanistan imposed a nationwide internet blackout, the latest sign of the Taliban government’s increasingly severe rule.

Experts warned that the ban — imposed to crack down on “immoral activities” — could have huge consequences, with some fearing the exchange of key information such as medical records will be hampered. Others questioned whether the country could still receive digital remittances, on which its economy relies.

Since taking power in 2021 after the US withdrawal, the Taliban has increased its repression, implementing more than 70 decrees violating the rights of women, including leaving more than 2.2 million girls without education. The oppressive rule has led to nations cutting off aid, leading to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.