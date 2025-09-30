Rash of CEO ousters signals tightened boardroom leashes

It was the boardroom version of Black Monday: Four CEOs of big public companies were abruptly replaced yesterday.

The exit of Barrick Mining’s Mark Bristow was a surprise, while that of rival Newmont’s Tom Palmer was better telegraphed. And CSX’s Joe Hinrichs, under pressure from a pair of activist hedge funds, was ousted effective immediately in favor of a 70-year-old executive with dealmaking chops. GlaxoSmithKline chief Emma Walmsley will leave the job in December, almost a year before her notice period expires (though she’ll be paid the full period), and just weeks after setting out her strategic plan for the drugmaker in an interview with Semafor’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson.

It looks to be the most ax-heavy stretch since late September 2019, when WeWork, eBay, and Juul all fired their CEOs.

HSBC’s executive chair Mark Tucker also stepped down without a permanent replacement, a leadership vacuum impactful enough to draw regulatory attention, the Financial Times reported. (The departure of Spotify’s Daniel Ek, announced this morning, adds to the tally but with none of the drama; it’s an investor darling.)