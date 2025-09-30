PepsiCo, one of the world’s largest food companies, is sticking to its goals to use more clean energy and climate-friendly farming practices despite evaporating federal support for those activities in the US, the company’s chief sustainability officer told Semafor.

The company, whose products include chips, cereal, hummus, and other snacks in addition to a wide array of drinks, is already seeing significant impacts to its global supply chains because of climate change, Jim Andrew said during a Climate Week interview. In response, it is working to implement regenerative agriculture across 10 million acres globally by 2030, and is hunting for partnerships with other retailers to pool their capital for new clean power deals, he said. “We’re not doing these [things] out of ideological reasons,” he said. “It was good for our business last year, it’s good for our business this year, and it’s still going to be good for our business next year and the year after.”