New Simpsons movie announced, twenty years after the original

A second Simpsons movie will be released in 2027, 20 years after the original and 40 years (!) after the long-running cartoon first aired.

Details are sparse: The only information is a poster showing a yellow hand taking a donut, saying “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The first movie was criticized for being slow off the mark, two decades into the show’s run and, by most reckonings, about 10 years after the end of its 1990s-era “Golden Age”. But the film still became a cultural touchstone and source of a million memes — notably “the worst day of your life so far” — as well as a commercial success. Its creators will hope for a similar story this time around.