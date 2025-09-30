Events Email Briefings
New Simpsons movie announced, twenty years after the original

Sep 30, 2025, 7:16am EDT
Simpsons writer Matt Groening.
Simpsons creator Matt Groening. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A second Simpsons movie will be released in 2027, 20 years after the original and 40 years (!) after the long-running cartoon first aired.

Details are sparse: The only information is a poster showing a yellow hand taking a donut, saying “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The first movie was criticized for being slow off the mark, two decades into the show’s run and, by most reckonings, about 10 years after the end of its 1990s-era “Golden Age”. But the film still became a cultural touchstone and source of a million memes — notably “the worst day of your life so far” — as well as a commercial success. Its creators will hope for a similar story this time around.

Tom Chivers
