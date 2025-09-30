Events Email Briefings
Democrats urge Johnson to swear in new member amid Epstein push

Sep 30, 2025, 4:55am EDT
Mike Johnson
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark is calling on Speaker Mike Johnson to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva today — or else he’ll spark speculation that “the motive behind the delay is to further avoid the release of the Epstein files.”

Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat who won the special election to replace her late father last week, is poised to become the last lawmaker needed to force a vote on requiring the Justice Department to release its records on Jeffrey Epstein. as Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., says GOP leaders have “threatened” the effort’s GOP supporters. While Grijalva attended House Democrats’ caucus meeting Monday night, the Supreme Court was weighing a related decision: whether to take up Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal of her two-decade sentence. The longtime Epstein associate argues she was unfairly charged.

Eleanor Mueller

Eleanor Mueller
