Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz is throwing a flag on Democrats’ new college sports proposal.

The Texas Republican told Semafor on Tuesday that he plans to introduce bipartisan legislation governing college athletics. And he criticized the current Democratic alternative, led by Commerce ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., as “a partisan bill that is designed not to pass” and a bid “to scuttle real bipartisan legislation to fix the crisis in college sports.”

“The chances of a bill like that passing are zero, and everyone who’s on that bill knows it,” Cruz said of the Democratic bill introduced on Monday.

Cruz added that he’s already in talks with other Senate Democrats on a compromise that he hopes can avert a cataclysm in college athletics as universities change the way they handle athlete compensation and transfers.

Athletes can be paid directly by universities in addition to so-called Name, Image and Likeness deals; they can also now transfer schools without sitting out a year now. It’s risking a rise in fan apathy as longtime rivalries fade and rosters turn over every season thanks to players exercising their power to seek more lucrative deals at other schools.

There’s broad agreement in Congress that something needs to be done about college sports after several years of rapid changes, but the details are proving a challenge for lawmakers.

That’s in part because the NCAA governs such a wide range of schools, from nationally televised powerhouses like Alabama and Michigan down to Division II and III schools whose economics are of an entirely different scale. On top of that, regional conferences have realigned into national behemoths like the Big 10.

“We are facing a situation that keeps getting worse every day in college sports; every day another school cancels a program. Division II and III schools are in absolute crisis,” Cruz said. “That’s not benefiting the students. It’s not benefiting the schools. It’s not benefiting the fans.”

Cantwell’s bill would allow schools to negotiate media rights as a group, give football and basketball broadcasting rights to local stations, limit the transfer portal to two transfers without sitting out a year, guarantee scholarships, and federalize NIL rights. The AFL-CIO and the National Association of Broadcasters were among the groups endorsing the bill on Tuesday.

Cantwell said her bill gives a “fair shake for everyone, instead of the biggest, richest schools.”