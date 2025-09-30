Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

‘Chinese room’ philosopher John Searle dies

Sep 30, 2025, 7:09am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
John Searle. Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images
John Searle. Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

John Searle, one of the 20th century’s most important philosophers, died aged 93.

US-born Searle was known for the “Chinese room” thought experiment, which argued that AI could never be conscious. He imagined a non-Chinese speaker in a closed room, with a book of instructions for how to respond to Chinese text. When Chinese messages are passed in, the person could respond appropriately but without understanding; Searle argued that when computers execute programs, they are similarly applying syntactic rules without true understanding.

Critics responded that while neither the person nor the book understood Chinese, the room itself might: A system can have properties that its constituent parts lack. UC Berkeley removed Searle’s emeritus status in 2019 over sexual harassment allegations.

Tom Chivers
AD