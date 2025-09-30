Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

China’s stockmarket soars despite slowdown

Updated Sep 30, 2025, 7:07am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Employees of Gstar Electronic Appliance Co., Ltd work to assemble air fryers.
Go Nakamura/File Photo/Reuters

China’s economy showed possible signs of a rebound from a long-term slump, while its stock market remains on a historic bull run.

New data showed manufacturing contracted this month, but less than expected, a hopeful indication that authorities may be coming to grips with industrial overcapacity.

The country’s stocks, meanwhile, are set for their biggest monthly gain since 2018, a surge which Bloomberg tied to optimism over China’s AI advances as well as easing tensions with the US.

The coming weeks will be key: China is entering its Golden Week holiday, which will reveal the level of domestic demand, and Communist Party leaders meet soon to set out the country’s next five-year plan.

A chart showing Chinese stock indices performance since the start of the year.
Prashant Rao
AD