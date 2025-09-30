Cheap Chinese imports drive Nigeria solar boom

An end to fuel subsidies and the rise of cheap Chinese imports are driving a solar boom in Nigeria. Much of the country relies on petrol generators because the grid is patchy and unreliable, but unsubsidized fuel is too expensive for most.

Rooftop solar is picking up the slack: Nigeria became the second-largest importer of Chinese panels last year, with wealthier households buying their own, and poorer Nigerians plugging into interconnected mini-grids. Other sun-rich countries are doing the same. Africa saw a 60% increase in Chinese solar panel imports in the last 12 months, analysis found; Pakistan is undergoing a major solar boom; and Middle Eastern countries are investing hugely: Saudi Arabia wants 130 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030.