Alejandro Iñárritu revives ‘Amores Perros’ for immersive exhibition

Sep 30, 2025, 6:14pm EDT
Alejandro Iñárritu “Sueño Perro” at Fondazione Prada
Alejandro Iñárritu “Sueño Perro.” Fondazione Prada

Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu has revived his debut film, Amores Perros, as an immersive installation for its 25th anniversary.

A gritty, prismatic portrayal of a car accident and its reverberations in the lives of three individuals, the movie yielded more than 1 million feet of unused 35mm film, which Iñárritu has plundered to create Sueño Perro — a tactile, experiential mosaic of celluloid scratches and light flares, now running concurrently at the Fondazione Prada in Milan and LagoAlgo in Mexico City.

While audiences are “almost addicted to plot,” films are just as fundamentally a “collision of images and sounds,” Iñárritu told Artnet News. “I wanted a sensorial experience that each viewer could complete internally — no prescribed storyline, just presence.”

Brendan Ruberry
