Russia to hike defense budget as Moscow projects military might

Russia is set to drastically increase its military spending for 2025, according to new draft budget documents.

The planned 23% budget increase to $145 billion confirms that Moscow has switched to a “war footing,” and that the Kremlin will make the military sector a top funding priority going forward, independent Russian outlet The Bell wrote, regardless of when the war in Ukraine ends. President Vladimir Putin “is determined to continue and believes he will win in a war of attrition,” a Russian economy expert said.

Earlier this month, Putin ordered the army to add 180,000 troops, bringing its total force to 1.5 million — that would make Russia’s military the world’s second largest, after China. The budget increase can help pay for those recruits while also avoiding the need for another conscription push, a tactic that has proven so unpopular as to prompt tens of thousands of people to flee the country.