The world’s ‘real tennis’ champion

The “real tennis” champion of the world may not be a household name like Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, but would likely beat them in a match. Robert Fahey, a 57-year-old British Australian, is among the estimated 10,000 people worldwide who play the ancient version of tennis that originated in France about 800 years ago, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Americans saw the game as a “sport of kings” before it was sidelined by its modern avatar in the 1870s. Today, there are only 10 real tennis courts in the US, and the sport’s rules and equipment bear little resemblance to its successor’s. “The rules are perfect — they’ve been tested over time,” one player said. “But they’re really confusing.”