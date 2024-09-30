Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Playwright deploys AI in new work

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Sep 30, 2024, 6:51pm EDT
Lincoln Center Theater
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Playwright Ayad Akhtar wants to challenge the notion that artificial intelligence threatens human creativity, even deploying large language models to help write his latest work. McNeal, currently running at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York, marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the stage after 40 years, in a role that explores a celebrated novelist’s problematic fascination with the technology that promises to change everything.

Asked whether the rapid advance of machine learning represents a creative apocalypse, the play’s director told The Atlantic that to make art is “to participate in something uniquely human” — yet added: “Soon we’ll be having conversations about whether Claude is a better artist than ChatGPT.”

AD