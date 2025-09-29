Events Email Briefings
Videogame giant EA eyes mammoth buyout

Sep 29, 2025, 6:45am EDT
An EA logo.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

Videogame giant Electronic Arts could this week agree to the biggest ever leveraged buyout, going private in a $50-billion megadeal.

The company — whose titles include the soccer series formerly known as FIFA, Madden NFL, and The Simsis in advanced talks with the private-equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the investment firm that is headed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, multiple outlets reported.

The deal would mark a return to the era of huge leveraged buyouts that fell out of fashion in recent years over poor performance, and signal a revival of large-cap mergers and acquisitions.

